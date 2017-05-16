The big news: One arrested for sharing a fake image of West Bengal violence, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Unesco declared Ahmedabad India’s first World Heritage City, and fresh corporate investments grew at the slowest pace in 25 years in 2016-17.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One arrested for sharing fake image on Facebook, claiming it depicted Basirhat violence: Social media users and fact-checking websites such as Alt News pointed out that the still was taken from a Bhojpuri movie ‘Aurat Khilona Nahi’.
- Ahmedabad declared India’s first World Heritage City by Unesco: The ‘harmonious co-existence of Muslim, Hindu and Jain communities’ won it the title.
- Fresh corporate investments grew at the slowest pace since 1992 in the 2016-17 financial year: Analysts said a poor demand in the economy and banks’ reluctance to lend to new projects had led to this decline.
- RSS worker’s funeral procession in Mangaluru turns violent, 14 arrested: Sharath Madiwala, who was stabbed by a group of men outside his laundry shop on the night of July 4, succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.
- NPF MLAs revolt against Naga CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu, want TR Zeliang to return: More than 40 legislators of the Naga People’s Front are currently camping in a resort near Kaziranga, waiting for the state’s governor to return to Kohima.
- CJI Khehar backs entry of foreign lawyers into Indian legal system, says it will improve judiciary: However, he said this should be done on the basis of ‘reciprocity’ between countries.
- Police beef up security at Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village, deny plan to ban ladies night: The move has not pleased most restaurateurs in the area.
- China issues safety advisory for its citizens in India amid Sikkim standoff: The advisory, which was issued on Friday, is valid for a month.
- Leaders issue compromise statement on Paris climate pact, violent protests continue: Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka briefly took her father’s seat at a meeting with other world leaders.
- Main accused in Ballabgarh lynching arrested from Maharashtra’s Dhule: The victim’s father, Jalaluddin, asked the government to introduce an anti-lynching law.