The big news: India objects to Pakistan praising Burhan Wani, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The main accused in Ballabhgarh lynching was arrested, and Iraq declared victory against Islamic State in Mosul.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India says Pakistan’s ‘terror support’ needs to be condemned, after officials praised Burhan Wani: Pakistan’s prime minister and chief of Army staff had made statements in support of the Hizbul commander who was killed last year.
- Main accused in Junaid Khan’s lynching has confessed to stabbing the boy, say police: The man got himself a job in Maharashtra after the murder, officials said.
- Iraqi prime minister declares victory against Islamic State in Mosul: Some of the last remaining militants in the city jumped into the Tigris river as government forces unfurled the country’s flag on its banks.
- Former Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang stakes claim to form government: The current chief minister has fired 10 MLAs who were advisers, after they had rebelled against him.
- Ahmedabad declared India’s first World Heritage City by Unesco: The city’s nomination was supported by 20 countries.
- Communal tension in Uttarakhand’s Satpuli after boy allegedly posts photo deriding Kedarnath: The police said protestors vandalised a vegetable shop belonging to the Muslim boy’s relatives after he shared the post.
- Fresh corporate investments grew at the slowest pace since 1992 in the 2016-17 financial year: Analysts said a poor demand in the economy and banks’ reluctance to lend to new projects had led to this decline.
- One arrested for sharing fake image on Facebook, claiming it depicted Basirhat violence: Social media users and fact-checking websites such as Alt News pointed out that the still was taken from a Bhojpuri movie ‘Aurat Khilona Nahi’.
- RSS worker’s funeral procession in Mangaluru turns violent, 14 arrested: Sharath Madiwala, who was stabbed by a group of men outside his laundry shop on the night of July 4, succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.
- Qatar may seek compensation for losses caused by Arab blockade: Doha said it will establish a committee to pursue claims worth billions of dollars.