The big news: Nitish Kumar to skip Opposition meet to decide VP pick, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Reliance Jio denied its customer data was leaked, and Trump’s son met a Russian lawyer after allegedly being promised information on Clinton.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip Opposition meet to pick vice presidential nominee on Tuesday: The JD(U) chief has instead called for a party meeting on the same day in Patna.
- Reliance Jio denies reports of massive hacking after website leaks customer data: The site that had released the details is now no longer accessible.
- Trump’s son admits to meeting Russian lawyer to obtain ‘damaging evidence’ on Clinton, says report: However, no ‘meaningful information’ was exchanged in the meeting held in June last year, Donald Trump Jr said.
- India says Pakistan’s ‘terror support’ needs to be condemned, after officials praised Burhan Wani: Pakistan’s prime minister and chief of Army staff had made statements in support of the Hizbul commander who was killed last year.
- Iraqi prime minister declares victory against Islamic State in Mosul: Some of the last remaining militants in the city jumped into the Tigris river as government forces unfurled the country’s flag on its banks.
- Former Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang stakes claim to form government: The current chief minister has fired 10 MLAs who were advisers, after they had rebelled against him.
- Qatar may seek compensation for losses caused by Arab blockade: Doha said it will establish a committee to pursue claims worth billions of dollars.
- Communal tension in Uttarakhand’s Satpuli after boy allegedly posts photo deriding Kedarnath: The police said protestors vandalised a vegetable shop belonging to the Muslim boy’s relatives after he shared the post.
- Main accused in Junaid Khan’s lynching has confessed to stabbing the boy, say police: The man got himself a job in Maharashtra after the murder, officials said.
- One arrested for sharing fake image on Facebook, claiming it depicted Basirhat violence: Social media users and fact-checking websites such as Alt News pointed out that the still was taken from a Bhojpuri movie ‘Aurat Khilona Nahi’.