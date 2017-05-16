TMC claims BJP is bringing people from across the border to create unrest in West Bengal
The party said outsiders were responsible even for the violence in Darjeeling.
The Trinamool Congress on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had brought people “from across the border” to instigate and spread violence in West Bengal, PTI reported. The party said that the BJP, with help from the Centre, has been trying to trying to undermine communal harmony in the state.
“We have been noticing that people from across the borders are coming to this part of the land with support of the BJP,” TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday. He added that the TMC will protest against this “conspiracy” by the BJP.
The Basirhat and Baduria regions in the districts have been engulfed in communal violence after a 17-year-old shared an allegedly derogatory post on Facebook about Prophet Mohammed on June 3.
However, some villagers seem to agree that outsiders were involved in the violence that broke out in Bhaduria. “Some outsiders came and did this and locals were caught unawares,” a resident of Bhaduira, Maulana Yasin Saheb told NDTV. “If the administration had told people that the boy had been arrested the matter would not have become so big.”
On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a judicial inquiry into the incident. The Kolkata police on Saturday had arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly inciting communal violence. The man had shared an image from a Bhojpuri film on social media that he claimed depicted what was truly happening in the West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas.
‘Foreign powers behind violence in Darjeeling’
The TMC further alleged that the unrest in Darjeeling was instigated by outsiders. “There has been support from foreign lands to the unrest in the Hills and we have definite proof of that,” Chatterjee said on Sunday, according to Hindustan Times. “We will fight to keep West Bengal united and we will never let it be divided.”
A new round of attacks were reported in the Hills on Sunday as Gorkhaland supporters allegedly torched a police outpost, while a toy train clashed with the police at two different places, PTI reported. The Army was stationed once again in the Hills just a week after it was withdrawn.
The Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha had earlier alleged that two youths were killed in police firing. They had rejected Banerjee’s offer of talks and had said that they will only hold talks with the Centre.