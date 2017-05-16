Right-wing group wants Kamal Haasan arrested for hosting Big Boss Tamil

A right-wing group in Tamil Nadu has filed a complaint against actor Kamal Haasan, alleging that he has ruined the reputation of the state and its local culture by hosting reality show “Bigg Boss Tamil”, India Today reported on Wednesday.
In its complaint to the Chennai Police commissioner, fringe group Hindu Makkal Katchi has demanded the arrest of the actor and the show’s participants, according to the Hindustan Times reported. The group also demanded that the show be banned.
“People wearing slinky clothes and using crass language erode our social values and are a threat to our culture,” FirstPost reported, quoting the group’s letter to the commissioner.
Haasan, however, has downplayed the group’s call for his arrest. “I do not mind being arrested,” he said. “It would make a point in proving how silly these accusations are. Why didn’t they call for a ban on cheerleaders dancing in the stadium during a cricket match?”
The Hindu Mahasabha has also criticised the actor and the show. “The things shown on ‘Bigg Boss’ are against the cultural values of India, and no one who supports Indian culture will support this show,” Chakrapani Maharaj of the Hindu Mahasabha told India Today. “Earlier also Kamal Haasan has spoken against the Mahabharat and Hindu culture, and we are sure that in the future, he will again speak something through this show that will hurt Hindu sentiments.”
In March, the Hindu Makkal Katchi had accused Haasan of making derogatory comments against Hindu epic Mahabharata.
The Tamil version of the show hosted by Haasan was first aired on June 25. “When ‘Bigg Boss’ approached me to play the host, I funnily quipped, ‘who better than me, right?’” India Today had quoted Haasan as saying. “All my life, I have been under constant watch and have been judged on whatever I have done, public or private.”
Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training
While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.
Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.
However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.
In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.
While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.
The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.
Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.
It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.