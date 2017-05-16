Watch: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s bodyguards manhandle journalists outside state secretariat
Meanwhile, Sri Krishna Sena activists disrupted train services at Chak Sikandar station, demanding the immediate withdrawal of all cases against the RJD leader.
Security personnel guarding Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday manhandled journalists outside the state secretariat. The incident took place as Yadav was set to address the media after a Cabinet meeting, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, activists of the Sri Krishna Sena disrupted train services at the Chak Sikandar Railway Station in Bihar’s Vaishali district, demanding that the cases against Yadav be withdrawn immediately. “The services of trains on the section remained disrupted for hours as the supporters were adamant,” railway officials told the Hindustan Times.
The volunteers assembled at the station and climbed onto the locomotive engine of the Barauni-Patliputra MEMU train. They held up placards against the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is looking into Yadav’s allegedly illegal land deals, and the Centre.
Leader Prem Kumar Yadav held that the cases against the deputy chief minister were false.
Train services resumed after senior railway officials assured the protestors that their demands will be forwarded to those concerned. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sonepur division) Dileep Kumar said legal action will be taken against the agitators for disrupting the services.
The corruption cases
On July 7, the CBI had registered a case against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in connection with an alleged scam that dates back to the RJD chief’s tenure as the Union railway minister in 2006.
Earlier on Wednesday, Yadav had said that the CBI’s First Information Report accusing him of corruption was a “political vendetta”. He claimed that the FIR was a conspiracy by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The deputy chief minister added that there were no such cases against the three departments he headed, adding that some of them pertained to the 2004-’09 period when his father was the railway minister, when he was a teenager. “How could a kid do all this?” he asked.