Amarnath Yatra attack: Two of four militants suspected to be Pakistanis, say MHA officials
The ministry believes Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Ismail was the mastermind behind the incident.
Four militants, including two Pakistanis, are suspected to have attacked the Amarnath pilgrims’ bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday night that left seven people dead, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying.
The officials reiterated that Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Ismail, a Pakistani national, had planned the attack. Ismail was assisted by two local militants, along with a Pakistani.
On Wednesday, searches were launched in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on South Kashmir, where Ismail is believed to have moved his base a year ago. The police had said that Ismail is a mid-level operative and is also believed to have been involved in ATM robberies in the state.
However, the LeT had denied planning the attack. “The attack on the pilgrims is a highly reprehensible act. Islam does not allow violence against any faith,” outfit spokesperson Abdullah Ghaznavi had said.
‘Highest alert sounded in Jammu and Kashmir’: MHA
The Home Ministry on Wednesday said a “highest alert” was sounded across the state after a meeting between central ministerial staff, Governor NN Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir, PTI reported. The team comprising Minster of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh and Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir had visited Kashmir on Wednesday.
“Considering the unfortunate loss of life and injuries suffered by the yatris (pilgrims) in the recent terror attack, the entire security apparatus has been put on the highest alert by the ministers,” the home ministry said in a statement.
The ministers also held a security review with local Army commander, the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force, senior Border Security Force officials and other agencies, the statement added.
Air India waives cancellation, rescheduling charges on Jammu flights
Meanwhile, Air India announced it would waive penalty charges for no-show, cancellation or rescheduling of tickets to and from Jammu and Kashmir in light of the terror attack. This is applicable to both domestic and international flights, and will be in place until July 13, the airline said in a statement.
“Because of a bandh called yesterday many passengers were not able to reach the airport on time so we have decided to remove penalty charges,” PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.