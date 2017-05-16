AIADMK’s Sasikala bribed senior officials for special treatment in jail, claims prison report
She was provided a special kitchen where meals were prepared by inmates for her, a senior police official has alleged.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief VK Sasikala paid Rs two crore in bribe to senior police officials for preferential treatment in the jail, a prison report has claimed, according to NDTV. The report was prepared by Karnataka Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) D Roopa.
Roopa, who joined the jail department only a few weeks ago, inspected the prison on July 10. In her report, she accused her senior DG (Prisons) HS Sathyanarayana Rao of providing special facilities to Sasikala, such as deputing inmates to cook food for her in a special kitchen set up for her.
The report has been submitted to the Karnataka government, additional chief secretary (Home), the Anti-Corruption Bureau, inspector general of police (Karnataka) and Rao himself. In a communication to Rao, Roopa said the allegations of his involvement were unfortunate. “Guilty officers should be punished,” she said, according to NDTV.
Rao has of course rejected the allegations. He claimed Roopa had submitted the report after he issued two memos against her demanding an explanation on her past conduct, The Hindu reported. “Let the official concerned investigate the matter,” he told the English newspaper. “The onus is on Ms. Roopa to prove the charges.”
Sasikala was convicted in February in an illegal wealth case, and sentenced to four years in jail.
Other allegations
In the report, Roopa has alleged that the special treatment was also extended to Abdul Karim Telgi, who was convicted in a multi-crore stamp paper scam. Six months ago, a court allowed Telgi to have helpers in his barrack because of health reasons. However, now that he has been declared fit, the facility has not been withdrawn, she alleged. Four undertrials are believed to have been deputed in his barrack to serve him, Bangalore Mirror reported.
Roopa said 18 out 25 prisoners who were made to undergo a drug test on July 10, were tested positive, The Times of India reported. She alleged that no action was initiated in the incident where an inmate had tried to attack a prison hospital doctor, while another one had tried to manhandle a nurse.
She accused the senior police officials of refraining from taking action against those violating prison norms. “I request you to act immediately and punish people breaking the rules,” her letter to Rao read.