The big news: Adityanath wants NIA to investigate ‘explosive’ in Assembly, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC has ordered a CBI inquiry into alleged encounter killings in Manipur, and Infosys beat expectations to post a 1.4% rise in net profit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Adityanath suggests NIA investigate how ‘explosive’ was planted in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly: Police arrested a student for allegedly threatening to blow up the House on August 15.
- SC orders CBI investigation into alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur: The petitioners have alleged 1,528 extra-judicial killings by the Army and other security forces in Manipur.
- Infosys beats expectations to post 1.4% rise in net profit, increases revenues abroad: Shares of Infosys picked up in early morning trade, rising 3% after the company reported better-than-expected net profit.
- China is fast catching up with the US as a global economic power in public view, says survey: Indians believe that the US is the No 1 economic power, the Pew Research Center document said.
- Mumbai Police file FIR against AIB for showing Narendra Modi using Snapchat dog filter: The picture was accompanied with #Wanderlust, taking a dig at the prime minister’s frequent foreign visits.
- India’s wholesale price inflation eases to 0.9% for June, food prices fall 1.25%: Economists have forecast 1.60% annual gain in wholesale prices.
- Supreme Court tells Centre to decide on NRI voting rights within one week: The Election Commission had earlier said that it could allow non-resident Indians to vote within three months of the law being passed.
- Indians top OECD survey on public confidence in the government, Canada comes second: The US government led by Donald Trump has the support of just 30% of the people.
- Vijay Mallya used 13 shell companies to launder Rs 1,300 crore, says ED: The fugitive businessman said he has nothing to miss about India in terms of family
- Grandparents, relatives of US citizens cannot be barred, says Hawaii court on travel ban: The state of Hawaii had asked the judge to narrowly interpret a US Supreme Court ruling which partly reinstated the travel ban.