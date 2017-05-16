The big news: JD(U) says it can easily break the grand alliance with RJD, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said China had encroached on Indian territory in Sikkim, and Arjuna Ranatunga has demanded an inquiry into the 2011 World Cup final.
A look at the headlines right now:
- It will not take us even five minutes to quit grand alliance, says JD(U): Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has advised Nitish Kumar to act in time or risk a split in the JD(U).
- China ‘breached and encroached’ on India territory in Sikkim’s Doklam area, Centre tells Opposition: Sushma Swaraj, along with the NSA and foreign secretary, briefed MPs from other parties about the border standoff and the attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.
- Arjuna Ranatunga alleges 2011 India-Sri Lanka World Cup final was fixed, demands inquiry: India had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
- Uttar Pradesh Police suspect ‘terrorists’ planted explosive substance inside the Assembly: An FIR has been lodged after plastic combustible Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate was found inside Vidhan Sabha.
- Centre says cannot extradite Vijay Mallya before January, SC adjourns contempt case in his absence: A court in UK has fixed December 4 for the final hearing of the fugitive liquor baron’s extradition case.
- Nobel Peace Prize committee chief says China has rejected her visa application: Berit Reiss-Andersen has sought the permit to attend activist Liu Xiobo’s funeral.
- I-T sleuths identify another 5.56 lakh cases where tax profiles do not match demonetisation deposits: The inconsistencies were found as part of Operation Clean Money.
- Mob attacks, robs a Muslim family on board a train in Mainpuri, three arrested: One of the victims said they were targeted after the assailants noticed the women wearing veils.
- No proof of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death, says US secretary of defense: On July 11, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had said it had confirmed information that the terror outfit’s chief commander had been killed.
- Models stand on airstrip as private jet takes off right behind them: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered an inquiry into the incident.