The big news: Centre briefs Opposition on Sikkim standoff, Amarnath attack, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Lalu Yadav said his son Tejashwi will not resign from the deputy CM’s post, and the Centre gave Arunachal Pradesh Rs 51 crore as flood relief.
A look at the headlines right now:
- China ‘breached and encroached’ on India territory in Sikkim’s Doklam area, Centre tells Opposition: Sushma Swaraj, along with the NSA and foreign secretary, briefed MPs from other parties about the border standoff and the attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.
- It will not take us even five minutes to quit grand alliance, says JD(U): RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said his son Tejashwi Yadav will not step down from the deputy chief minister’s post.
- Centre gives Arunachal Pradesh Rs 51 crore for flood relief operations: The funds were given as an advance grant-in-aid.
- I never thought this would be a big deal, says Russian lobbyist about meeting Donald Trump Jr: Rinat Akhmetshin said he attended the meeting where the president’s son was promised Kremlin-linked material about Hillary Clinton.
- Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu will not have to hold a floor test today: The Guwahati High Court stayed the governor’s order and will hear the matter again on Monday.
- Uttar Pradesh Police suspect ‘terrorists’ planted explosive substance inside the Assembly: An FIR has been lodged after plastic combustible Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate was found inside Vidhan Sabha.
- The phone in which Malayalam actor’s alleged assault was recorded is missing, say police: Meanwhile, the court extended Dileep’s police custody till Saturday.
- Third day of restrictions in Srinagar amid continuing clashes: Friday prayers were not allowed at the Jamia Masjid for the fourth straight consecutive week.
- Centre is sending four more companies of CRPF troops to Darjeeling to restore peace: The Supreme Court directed the central and West Bengal governments to ensure the safety of vehicles on NH10.
- No proof of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death, saysUS secretary of defense: On July 11, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had said it had confirmed information that the terror outfit’s chief commander had been killed.