The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex closed at a record high of 32,074.78 points on Monday, 54.03 points up from Friday’s close. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also gained 29.60 points to finish at a record 9,915.95.

While a surge in IT stocks such as Wipro and Infosys had a positive effect, the Indian markets also surged due to China’s strong economic growth figures for the second quarter, reported Mint.

Wipro was the top gainer at the BSE on Monday. Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and Cipla took the next three spots, and Infosys was fifth. ITC, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the biggest losers on the Sensex on Monday.

On the Nifty, UltraTech Cement was the top gainer, followed by Vedanta. Wipro gained 2.69% to finish at Rs 266.85 per share. HCL Technologies and Zee Entertainment were the fourth and fifth biggest gainers. The five stocks which declined the most were ITC, Coal India, Yes Bank, GAIL and Axis Bank.

Asian markets had a mixed day on Monday, reported CNN Money. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose 81.35 points to finish at 26,470.58. Japan’s Nikkei gained 19.05 points, while the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index gained 13.63 points to close at 10,457.54. However, the Shanghai SE Composite Index fell 45.95 points.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading 11 paise down at 64.43 to the dollar at 4.20 pm on Monday.