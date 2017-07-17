A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Sensex, Nifty close at record high as IT stocks surge, China reports strong growth figures: Wipro and Infosys were among the top five gainers at the BSE on Monday. RBI has not released balance sheet for the week that ended on June 30: This comes after the top bank claimed that demonetisation figures were not yet ready. Paytm Mall delists 85,000 sellers who failed to meet quality standards: It has made brand authorisation letters mandatory. Diageo to withhold part of Rs 483-crore settlement to Vijay Mallya, recover Rs 869 crore in dues: says ET report: The liquor company had paid him Rs 257 crore of the agreed sum in 2016 after resigned as the chairman of United Spirits. We will not let TCS shut down operations in Lucknow, says Uttar Pradesh government: The firm’s employees have approached Chief Minister Adityanath for help. Gujarat High Court dismisses Essar Steel’s plea against the Reserve Bank of India: Essar Steel owes lenders around Rs 45,000 crore. China’s economy grows 6.9% in second quarter of 2017, beats estimates: China’s factory output grew 7.6% in June, the fastest in three months. Retail sales rose 11% in June.