The business wrap: IT stocks push Sensex, Nifty to new record highs, and six other top stories
Other headlines: RBI did not release its balance sheet for the week that ended on June 30, and Paytm Mall delisted 85,000 sellers who failed to meet standards.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Sensex, Nifty close at record high as IT stocks surge, China reports strong growth figures: Wipro and Infosys were among the top five gainers at the BSE on Monday.
- RBI has not released balance sheet for the week that ended on June 30: This comes after the top bank claimed that demonetisation figures were not yet ready.
- Paytm Mall delists 85,000 sellers who failed to meet quality standards: It has made brand authorisation letters mandatory.
- Diageo to withhold part of Rs 483-crore settlement to Vijay Mallya, recover Rs 869 crore in dues: says ET report: The liquor company had paid him Rs 257 crore of the agreed sum in 2016 after resigned as the chairman of United Spirits.
- We will not let TCS shut down operations in Lucknow, says Uttar Pradesh government: The firm’s employees have approached Chief Minister Adityanath for help.
- Gujarat High Court dismisses Essar Steel’s plea against the Reserve Bank of India: Essar Steel owes lenders around Rs 45,000 crore.
- China’s economy grows 6.9% in second quarter of 2017, beats estimates: China’s factory output grew 7.6% in June, the fastest in three months. Retail sales rose 11% in June.