The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic alliance on Monday chose Information and broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for vice president. He will file his nomination for the post on Tuesday at 11 am.

The decision was made at a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well.

“All members of the parliamentary board and the National Democratic Alliance came to the decision to make Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu the NDA’s official vice presidential candidate,” BJP National President Amit Shah announced at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Naidu had told reporters that he was “not aspiring to become anything”, when questioned about speculation on his candidacy. The 68-year-old will be up against Former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who was nominated for the vice president’s post unanimously by the members of 18 Opposition parties.

Incumbent Vice President Hamid Ansari’s term ends on August 10. The vice presidential polls will be held on August 5.

The vice president runs the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP is in minority. The saffron party has 56 MPs in the 243-member Upper House, while the Congress, with 59 members, is the single largest party.