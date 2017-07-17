A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was arrested at a Mumbai airport on Monday. The police said Saleem Khan was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, ANI reported. It remains unclear at which of Mumbai’s two airports he was arrested.

Khan was arrested as part of a joint operation carried out by the Mumbai Police and Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorism Squad. He is currently being interrogated in Mumbai, IANS reported.

“He is an LeT member,” said Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Director General Anand Kumar. “A lookout notice was issued earlier. He was deported from United Arab Emirates after his visa expired.”

The suspect was allegedly a part of an illegal money transfer ring that sent funds to terror outfits in the country, reported The Times of India.

Khan is believed to have been trained at a terror camp in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan.

