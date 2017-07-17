Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered the police to take strict against those trying to incite communal violence in the state, PTI reported. His comments followed the murder of a pastor in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Singh instructed Punjab’s Director General of Police Suresh Arora to ensure that his department’s personnel coordinate with intelligence agencies to prevent such incidents, an official spokesperson said. Singh also asked Arora to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state.

“Attempts to vitiate the state’s environment will not be tolerated at any cost”, the chief minister said. He also warned of strict action against police personnel found neglecting their duty.

Pastor Sultan Masih was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants at Salem Tabri locality in Ludhiana on Saturday night. The police was also asked to work closely with local Christian leaders to defuse the situation resulting from the killing, said the spokesperson.