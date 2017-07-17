Heavy rain lashed cities across the country on Monday, leaving a few of them waterlogged. While the showers made for picturesque photographs in a few places, it left some cities with traffic snarls and districts in Gujarat and Odisha flooded and in need of aid.

The weather department had forecast more heavy rain in a few places, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, and scattered rainfall in East India. A warning has been issued for floods in Odisha.

Here’s how some cities in India coped with the downpour on Monday:

Schoolchildren take shelter in a cycle rickshaw as it rains in Delhi. (Credit: PTI)

A homeless man takes shelter under a plastic sheet as it pours in Mumbai. (Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Low visibility because of heavy rainfall forces commuters to drive with their headlights on during the day. (Credit: PTI)

A couple watches the Mumbai skyline at Marine Drive. (Credit: Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

A man stands under a waterlogged Andheri Subway in Mumbai (Credit: Shashi Kashyap/HT Photo)

An auto rushes through flooded street in Bhubaneshwar. (Credit: PTI)

The Abadasa taluk in Gujarat's Kutch district is flooded after heavy rain. (Credit: PTI)

People wade through knee-high water as rain leads to flooding in Delhi. (Credit: PTI)

People take cover as they walk past the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament House. (Credit: PTI)

Riders on a motorcycle make a futile attempt at protecting themselves from the rain in Hyderabad. (Credit: IANS)

Women try to shield themselves under an umbrella as rain and strong winds lash Jaipur. (Credit: IANS)