In photos: How Indians plodded along on a stormy Monday
The downpour led to water logging and flood warnings in some parts of the country.
Heavy rain lashed cities across the country on Monday, leaving a few of them waterlogged. While the showers made for picturesque photographs in a few places, it left some cities with traffic snarls and districts in Gujarat and Odisha flooded and in need of aid.
The weather department had forecast more heavy rain in a few places, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, and scattered rainfall in East India. A warning has been issued for floods in Odisha.
Here’s how some cities in India coped with the downpour on Monday: