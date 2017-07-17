The big news: NDA nominates Venkaiah Naidu for vice president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Gujarat HC has rejected Essar’s plea against the RBI, and the military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan spoke after LoC firing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Venkaiah Naidu is the NDA’s candidate for vice president: The decision was made at a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Gujarat High Court dismisses Essar Steel’s plea against the RBI in insolvency case: The company owes lenders around Rs 45,000 crore.
- India reserves right to retaliate, Army tells Pakistan after soldier, girl are killed in J&K firing: The director general of military operations spoke to his Pakistani counterpart after exchange of fire between troops from both sides in multiple locations.
- Karnataka transfers Bengaluru police official who claimed Sasikala got special treatment in jail: D Roopa had alleged she was being targeted for her report that revealed some prisoners were extended privileges.
- Gorkha leaders want Bengal government to prove claim of foreign links in their agitation: A senior authority of the GJM said China or Maoists were not involved in their democratic struggle.
- How Indians plodded along on a stormy Monday: The downpour led to water logging and flood warnings in some parts of the country.
- Pakistan SC adjourns Panama Papers hearing, asks Nawaz Sharif’s party to present case on Tuesday: The prime minister’s lawyers have claimed that the investigators had ‘exceeded their mandate’.
- Sensex, Nifty close at record high as IT stocks surge, China reports strong growth figures: Wipro and Infosys were among the top five gainers at the BSE on Monday.
- Assam flood toll climbs to 60, houses of 10 lakh people still under water: A total crop area of over two lakh hectares has been damaged by the deluge, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.
- Time to get down to work, says Britain’s Brexit minister as second round of talks begin in Brussels: The UK and EU representatives will give an update on the progress made in a joint press conference on Thursday.