A look at the headlines right now:

Venkaiah Naidu is the NDA’s candidate for vice president: The decision was made at a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gujarat High Court dismisses Essar Steel’s plea against the RBI in insolvency case: The company owes lenders around Rs 45,000 crore. India reserves right to retaliate, Army tells Pakistan after soldier, girl are killed in J&K firing: The director general of military operations spoke to his Pakistani counterpart after exchange of fire between troops from both sides in multiple locations. Karnataka transfers Bengaluru police official who claimed Sasikala got special treatment in jail: D Roopa had alleged she was being targeted for her report that revealed some prisoners were extended privileges. Gorkha leaders want Bengal government to prove claim of foreign links in their agitation: A senior authority of the GJM said China or Maoists were not involved in their democratic struggle. How Indians plodded along on a stormy Monday: The downpour led to water logging and flood warnings in some parts of the country. Pakistan SC adjourns Panama Papers hearing, asks Nawaz Sharif’s party to present case on Tuesday: The prime minister’s lawyers have claimed that the investigators had ‘exceeded their mandate’. Sensex, Nifty close at record high as IT stocks surge, China reports strong growth figures: Wipro and Infosys were among the top five gainers at the BSE on Monday. Assam flood toll climbs to 60, houses of 10 lakh people still under water: A total crop area of over two lakh hectares has been damaged by the deluge, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. Time to get down to work, says Britain’s Brexit minister as second round of talks begin in Brussels: The UK and EU representatives will give an update on the progress made in a joint press conference on Thursday.