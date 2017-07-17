The toll in rain-related incidents across Gujarat has risen to 11, The Indian Express reported on Monday. The Meteorological Department had warned of heavy showers on Monday, even as the five districts of Morbi, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Jamnagar and Kutch witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall since Saturday.

Thousands were reported to be stranded in flooded areas. The Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force had rescued 405 people from these regions and relocated 2,004 people from low-lying areas to safer places on Sunday.

Gujarat Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said rescue operations and supply work were going on in full force.

Surendranagar District Collector Udit Agrawal said floodwaters had receded from a majority of the areas in the district. “Water has subsided,” he said. “There was a little overflow at the Dholidhaja Dam, because of which the flow in the Bhogavo River downstream has reduced. Rescue operations are over. There have been four deaths in the district over the last two days.”