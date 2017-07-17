Support poured in for Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu after he was named the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the vice presidential polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to Twitter to praise the urban development minister.

“The years of parliamentary experience M Venkaiah Naidu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha chairperson,” he said, calling him a “fitting candidate” for the post. “A farmer’s son, he brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum.”

Modi’s remarks, however, bring to focus that the BJP is in minority in the Rajya Sabha. The vice president runs the proceedings of the 243-member Upper House, where the saffron party has 56 MPs and the Congress, 59, making it the single largest party.

BJP National President Amit Shah, who had announced Naidu’s candidacy at a press conference, said the party had “honoured millions of farmers across the country” by “endorsing a farmer’s son for the post of vice president of India”. He also highlighted that the minister had four decades of experience in public life.

Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh said Naidu had played his role and fulfilled his responsibilities as both a political worker and a socio-political activist

Besides the senior BJP leaders, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the Telugu Desam Party and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have also pledged their support to Naidu.