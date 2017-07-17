Three suspected militants were killed in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday night, the Indian Army said. Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia told Greater Kashmir that the operation was “still in progress”.

Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid said the militants had been killed in a “chance encounter” with a joint team of security forces. They have yet to be identified, ANI reported.

All three bodies of the suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been recovered. Security forces have also seized one AK-47 rifle, one self-loading rifle and a pistol from them.

#Visuals from J&K: Three Let terrorists killed in an encounter in Anantnag. pic.twitter.com/qJOXylDDAY — ANI (@ANI_news) July 17, 2017