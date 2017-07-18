An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale hit the Russian side of the Bering Sea on Tuesday. The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at 11:34 am (local time) between the tip of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

There were no reports of any casualty or damage. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had initially issued tsunami warnings for residents of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, but it later said that the threat had passed.

There were numerous aftershocks, including many above magnitude 5.0. The epicentre of the earthquake was 10 km below the seabed in Alaska’s Attu, which is about 200 km from Nikol’Skoye in Russia.