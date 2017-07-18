The ban on passengers carrying electronic devices on several West Asian flights heading to the United States has now been lifted, Reuters reported. On Monday, the The US Transportation Security Administration lifted the ban on those carrying laptops on Saudi Arabian Airlines, the last airline that faced such restrictions.

The US had in March imposed the ban on flights from 10 airports in eight countries – Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey – claiming that bombs concealed in electronic devices could be flown to the US. The United Kingdom had soon followed with a similar ban.

Since then, the US had since outlined extra security checks at the ten airports that had been required to implement the ban. Currently, only Riyadh’s airport remains on the list, though US transport inspectors said they would visit it later in the week to ensure new security checks are in place, Reuters reported.