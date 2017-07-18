The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the director of a Dubai-based company in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, The Hindu reported on Monday. AgustaWestland International Ltd, UK, had allegedly paid 58 million euros as bribes for 12 helicopters during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance rule.

Shivani Saxena’s companies UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings were allegedly used to move the bribe money. “These companies siphoned off the said money [58 million euros] in the name of consultancy contracts to Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius, and others. The funds were further transferred to Dubai-based UHY Saxena, Matrix Holdings Ltd and others,” an ED official told The Hindu. The official added that both the companies received money in their Dubai bank accounts from Interstellar Technologies Ltd.

According to the investigators, Saxena’s husband Rajeev Shamsher Bahadur Saxena is an owner of Interstellar Technologies Ltd, Mauritius. The couple are directors in UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings Limited. “Saxena and her husband transferred huge amounts of money through their companies at Dubai to various other accounts,” said the ED, according to The Times of India.