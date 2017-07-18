The big news: Modi says Venkaiah Naidu is right choice for vice president, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Three militants suspected to be LeT operatives, were killed in Anantnag, and an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit between Russia and Alaska.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Venkaiah Naidu is the NDA’s candidate for vice president: Besides BJP leaders, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Telugu Desam Party and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he had their backing.
- Three suspected militants killed in Anantnag: They were believed to be Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.
- Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hits between Russia and Alaska, no casualty reported: The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had initially issued a tsunami warning for residents of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, but later said the threat had passed.
- Giving more time to deposit old notes will defeat the purpose of demonetisation, Centre tells SC: The government said opening a new window would give black money hoarders ‘sufficient time’ to come up with an excuse for not having submitted the bills.
- Egypt says it is ending visa-free entry for Qataris: The decision will be implemented from July 20.
- Enforcement Directorate arrests director of a Dubai-based company in connection with the AgustaWestland scam: Two of Shivani Saxena’s companies were allegedly used to move the bribe money.
- US lifts laptop ban on final West Asian airline, only Riyadh airport still faces restrictions: This came after the US introduced new security measures at airports last month, instead of extending the ban on electronics.
- Cigarettes to cost more as GST Council hikes cess rates: The increase will give the government Rs 5,000 crore more in revenue, which otherwise would have gone to the manufacturers.
- Gorkha leaders want Bengal government to prove claim of foreign links in their agitation: A senior authority of the GJM said China or Maoists were not involved in their democratic struggle.
- Assam flood toll climbs to 60, houses of 10 lakh people still under water: A total crop area of over two lakh hectares has been damaged by the deluge, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.