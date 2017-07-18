A look at the headlines right now:

Venkaiah Naidu is the NDA’s candidate for vice president: Besides BJP leaders, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Telugu Desam Party and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he had their backing. Three suspected militants killed in Anantnag: They were believed to be Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives. Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hits between Russia and Alaska, no casualty reported: The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had initially issued a tsunami warning for residents of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, but later said the threat had passed. Giving more time to deposit old notes will defeat the purpose of demonetisation, Centre tells SC: The government said opening a new window would give black money hoarders ‘sufficient time’ to come up with an excuse for not having submitted the bills. Egypt says it is ending visa-free entry for Qataris: The decision will be implemented from July 20. Enforcement Directorate arrests director of a Dubai-based company in connection with the AgustaWestland scam: Two of Shivani Saxena’s companies were allegedly used to move the bribe money. US lifts laptop ban on final West Asian airline, only Riyadh airport still faces restrictions: This came after the US introduced new security measures at airports last month, instead of extending the ban on electronics. Cigarettes to cost more as GST Council hikes cess rates: The increase will give the government Rs 5,000 crore more in revenue, which otherwise would have gone to the manufacturers. Gorkha leaders want Bengal government to prove claim of foreign links in their agitation: A senior authority of the GJM said China or Maoists were not involved in their democratic struggle. Assam flood toll climbs to 60, houses of 10 lakh people still under water: A total crop area of over two lakh hectares has been damaged by the deluge, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.