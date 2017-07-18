The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday warned of heavy rain in Mumbai over the next 24 hours. This comes after the city received 126.6 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Monday, making it Mumbai’s wettest July day since 2014.

It had also rained heavily in other parts of the country on Monday, including Hyderabad. Srinagar Colony received 5.2 cm rainfall, the maximum in the city.

Weather department Mumbai scientist Shubhangi Bhute said the downpour in Mumbai will subside only after July 20. “There is an offshore trough from north Madhya Pradesh extending till the northern Kerala coast,” Bhute told The Times of India. “There is also a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal adjacent to Andhra Pradesh, all of which are causing heavy rain over the entire Konkan belt, including Mumbai.”

The rain, which began on Saturday, has brought down the rainfall deficit. On Monday, the rainfall deficit was 257.4 mm below normal in Colaba. Temperatures are also predicted to drop, reported The Hindu. The showers had also the minimum temperatures in Colaba from 26.5 degrees Celsius to 24.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

As of Monday, July 17, Mumbai has recorded 417 mm of rain against its monthly average of 799.7 mm. According to weather experts, Mumbai might just end up surpassing its monthly mean, since more showers are expected in the next two weeks.