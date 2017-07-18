External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said a man who needs a medical emergency visa to travel to New Delhi from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for treatment will not need a letter from Pakistan Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. A letter from Aziz is mandatory for a medical emergency visa.

“We are giving him visa,” tweeted Swaraj. She claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was “an integral part of India” and said, “Pakistan has illegally occupied it.”

After the Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry had turned down Osama Ali’s request for a letter from Aziz to the Indian High Commission, his family had appealed to Swaraj to revoke the requirement, reported The Indian Express.

Ali, 24, needs a liver transplant and is likely to be admitted to a hospital in Saket, Delhi.