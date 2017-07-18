The Hyderabad High Court on Monday refused to grant relief to Telugu Desam Party MP JC Diwakar Reddy who is facing a flying ban. Eight airlines had imposed a ban on Reddy following his alleged unruly behaviour with Indigo staff in June.

The court said a decision on revoking the flying ban will only be taken after hearing the private airlines’ arguments. The case will be taken up next on July 21. Reddy had listed the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Indigo, Air India, Jet Airways, GoAir, AirAsia, SpiceJet, Vistara Airlines and Turbo Megha Airways as respondents in his petition.

Observing that Reddy’s family owns Diwakar Travels, Justice SV Bhatt asked him if he would allow unruly elements to travel on his bus, reported The Times of India. Reddy had challenged the ban in the high court on July 12.

On June 15, Reddy had created a ruckus at the Vishakhapatnam airport after IndiGo had refused to let him board a flight to Hyderabad as he had reached the check-in counter only 28 minutes before the flight. The check-in counters close 45 minutes prior to take-off.

The MP then abused the staff and is also believed to have damaged some furniture and a printer inside IndiGo’s kiosk. IndiGo had banned Reddy after this incident following which Air India, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, Vistara Airlines, GoAir, Turbo Megha Airways and Air Asia had followed suit.