A man posing as an official at the Chhatrasal Stadium allegedly raped a 16-year-old kabaddi player in Delhi, reported PTI on Monday. The girl filed a police complaint on Monday.

According to police, the complainant said she had met the 30-year-old accused at the Chhatrasal stadium, and that he claimed to be from the stadium administration. She said that the man had raped her on July 9.

The police said the complainant was not able to give them any more details about the accused. A police team will visit the stadium on Monday to gather more information.