A soldier shot dead an Indian Army officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector on Tuesday. Both Major Shikhar Thapa and the jawan were from the Rashtriya Rifles corps.

The jawan reportedly fired five bullets at Thapa. Thapa had reprimanded the soldier for using his mobile phone while on duty in a sensitive area, reported Hindustan Times. An argument ensued after the phone was damaged, and the soldier shot Thapa, the report said.

However, the Army has not commented on the killing yet.