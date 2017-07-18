Congress leader Rohit Tilak, who is the great grandson of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, has been booked for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman and forcing her into “unnatural sex”, PTI reported on Tuesday quoting police officials. A case was registered against Rohit Tilak late on Monday.

The police said Rohit Tilak and the complainant knew each other for two years. “The complainant alleged that Rohit repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her,” said a police officer. Rohit Tilak has been charged under the Indian Penal Code with rape, unnatural offences, voluntarily causing hurt, insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Rohit Tilak, who is the grandson of Jayantrao Tilak – also a Congress leader – had contested the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls from Kasba Peth seat in Pune, against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Girish Bapat. He had lost the election.