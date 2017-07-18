Smriti Irani gets additional charge of Information and Broadcasting ministry
Venkaiah Naidu had resigned as I&B minister on Monday night after he was named the NDA’s candidate for vice president.
Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Tuesday was given additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting ministry after Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader M Venkaiah Naidu resigned to contest the vice presidential election.
Narendra Tomar has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Urban Development.
