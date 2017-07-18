Ed Sheeran quits Twitter after cameo on Game of Thrones’ season premiere
The singer got a lot of shade after his appearance on the show.
Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account on Monday, the second time this month. The singer got a lot of mixed reactions after a cameo on the season premiere of Game of Thrones, after which his Twitter account abruptly vanished.
The episode was HBO’s most-watched premiere ever.
Earlier in July, Sheeran had quit Twitter because of trolls, then denied he did it, and came back on the social blogging platform. Twitter has a lot to say about this, of course.
They also had a lot to say about his appearance on the show. Spoilers ahead.
Sheeran is also set to make an appearance in an episode of The Simpsons.