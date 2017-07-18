Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account on Monday, the second time this month. The singer got a lot of mixed reactions after a cameo on the season premiere of Game of Thrones, after which his Twitter account abruptly vanished.

The episode was HBO’s most-watched premiere ever.

Earlier in July, Sheeran had quit Twitter because of trolls, then denied he did it, and came back on the social blogging platform. Twitter has a lot to say about this, of course.

Ed Sheeran's twitter account was deleted... who could have done such a thing?!? pic.twitter.com/1LdwxmZSbj — Steve Zaragoza (@stevezaragoza) July 18, 2017

Soooo, Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter. I guess he couldn't handle all of the roasting. — Aaron Rodriguez (@arod1903) July 18, 2017

WHERE DID ED SHEERAN'S TWITTER GO? — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) July 17, 2017

They also had a lot to say about his appearance on the show. Spoilers ahead.

So @EdSheeran time traveled into #GameOfThrones to invent singing: "For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman's hands are warm" pic.twitter.com/pzKddLDXen — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) July 17, 2017

"oMFG IS THAT ED SHEERAN" pic.twitter.com/nQgFZG3Esh — beyy 149 (@dracvryn) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran appearing on game of thrones but not being brutally disemboweled was very disappointing — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 17, 2017

did anyone else wake up this morning with a new fear that ed sheeran is just going to show up randomly when you least expect it? — Katie Aselton (@duplaselton) July 17, 2017

ok but what if ed sheeran ripped off his face and he was jaqen h'ghar pic.twitter.com/L57Vtjj02F — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 17, 2017

Audibly groaned when Ed Sheeran came on screen in #GameOfThrones because it was entirely unnecessary and not subtle in the slightest — Adam Valentine (@Adam86Valentine) July 17, 2017

Will you be a dinosaur in the new Jurassic world pic.twitter.com/xkk3nP9LnV — Shitty Watercolour (@SWatercolour) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran on #got is like when the Harlem Globetrotters were on Scooby Doo. It's like what're we doing here? — Ken Garr (@ComedianKenGarr) July 17, 2017

Sheeran is also set to make an appearance in an episode of The Simpsons.