The Indian Army foiled an alleged infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, ANI reported. Two suspected militants were killed in the operation, while two to three others are believed to be trapped. The encounter is still under way.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges are shut in Anantnag after Monday night’s encounter in which three suspected militants were killed. Mobile internet services have also been suspended in the district. Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid had said that the militants were killed in a “chance encounter” with a joint team of security forces.