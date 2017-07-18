Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday claimed she will resign from the Rajya Sabha after she said she was not allowed to speak in Parliament about the alleged atrocities on Dalits, ANI reported.

Mayawati was speaking on Dalit atrocities in Uttar Pradesh and the violence in Saharanpur, when Deputy Chairperson PJ Kurien asked her to cut short her speech. After that, she walked out of the Parliament. “I was asked to speak for three minutes in the House,” Mayawati told reporters after she left Parliament. “I told the House that this is not a Zero hour, I can speak for more than three minutes... The speaker did not allow me to speak.”

The BSP leader said if she was not allowed to speak about troubles faced by the weaker sections of society, she should not be in Parliament. “I am not being heard, not allowed to speak,” she added.

After Mayawati left Parliament, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demanded an apology from her, saying that she had been disrespectful to the House. “Mayawati is frustrated due to her loss in Uttar Pradesh,” Naqvi said, according to News18. “This is an insult to the chair. She should apologise for challenging the chair.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said the issues raised by Mayawati were “serious”. “The government is doing nothing about [the] atrocities against Dalits and minorities who are under serious danger,” he added.

Lok Sabha adjourned till Wednesday

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am Tuesday following protests by the Opposition over several issues, including the plight of farmers and incidents of cow vigilantism.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2017

BJP protests Karnataka police official’s transfer

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP staged protests in Parliament against the transfer of IPS officer D Roopa who had alleged that AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was given special treatment at Bengaluru Central jail.