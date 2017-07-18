A look at the headlines right now:

Aadhaar matter referred to nine-judge Constitution bench that will decide on right to privacy: The case will be heard in the apex court tomorrow. Mayawati says she will quit Rajya Sabha for not being allowed to speak on Dalits: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister walked out of the House after the Speaker did not give her more than three minutes to talk. Indian Banks will need Rs 18,000 crore for bad loans of just 12 companies, says report: Banks must keep aside an amount of funds that is at least 50% of the bad loan amount of each company. Smriti Irani gets additional charge of Information and Broadcasting ministry: Venkaiah Naidu had resigned as I&B minister on Monday night after he was named the NDA’s candidate for vice president. US lifts laptop ban on final West Asian airline, only Riyadh airport still faces restrictions: This came after the US introduced new security measures at airports last month, instead of extending the ban on electronics. Army officer shot dead by soldier in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector: Reports claimed the jawan shot Major Shikhar Thapa after he had reprimanded him for using his mobile phone while on duty. Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s great grandson Rohit Tilak booked for allegedly raping woman: The police said Rohit Tilak and the complainant knew each other for two years, and that he raped her ‘on the pretext of marriage.’ CBI court says 21 accounts held by Vijay Mallya, associates to be attached in IDBI loan default case: The CBI believes that the bank’s officials committed many mistakes while sanctioning and disbursing the loan of Rs 1,300 crore to Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines. Man from PoK does not need Pakistan letter to get emergency medical visa, says Sushma Swaraj: Osama Ali needs a liver transplant and is likely to be admitted to a hospital in Saket, Delhi. Ed Sheeran quits Twitter after cameo on Game of Thrones’ season premiere: The singer got a lot of shade after his appearance on the show.