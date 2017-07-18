The big news: Nine-judge Constitution bench to decide on Aadhaar matter, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mayawati threatened to quit the Rajya Sabha, and a rating agency said banks will have to aside at least Rs 180 billion to cover bad loans.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Aadhaar matter referred to nine-judge Constitution bench that will decide on right to privacy: The case will be heard in the apex court tomorrow.
- Mayawati says she will quit Rajya Sabha for not being allowed to speak on Dalits: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister walked out of the House after the Speaker did not give her more than three minutes to talk.
- Indian Banks will need Rs 18,000 crore for bad loans of just 12 companies, says report: Banks must keep aside an amount of funds that is at least 50% of the bad loan amount of each company.
- Smriti Irani gets additional charge of Information and Broadcasting ministry: Venkaiah Naidu had resigned as I&B minister on Monday night after he was named the NDA’s candidate for vice president.
- US lifts laptop ban on final West Asian airline, only Riyadh airport still faces restrictions: This came after the US introduced new security measures at airports last month, instead of extending the ban on electronics.
- Army officer shot dead by soldier in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector: Reports claimed the jawan shot Major Shikhar Thapa after he had reprimanded him for using his mobile phone while on duty.
- Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s great grandson Rohit Tilak booked for allegedly raping woman: The police said Rohit Tilak and the complainant knew each other for two years, and that he raped her ‘on the pretext of marriage.’
- CBI court says 21 accounts held by Vijay Mallya, associates to be attached in IDBI loan default case: The CBI believes that the bank’s officials committed many mistakes while sanctioning and disbursing the loan of Rs 1,300 crore to Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines.
- Man from PoK does not need Pakistan letter to get emergency medical visa, says Sushma Swaraj: Osama Ali needs a liver transplant and is likely to be admitted to a hospital in Saket, Delhi.
- Ed Sheeran quits Twitter after cameo on Game of Thrones’ season premiere: The singer got a lot of shade after his appearance on the show.