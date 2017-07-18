As the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops continues on the Sikkim border, Beijing’s state-run Global Times on Tuesday claimed that New Delhi had “poisoned” the atmosphere for negotiations. The daily also said that this is likely to trigger an all-out confrontation between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control.

“China does not fear going to war to safeguard its sovereignty and will make itself ready for a long-term confrontation,” The Global Times warned in an editorial.

It further claimed that India had triggered the Sikkim standoff because it was worried about China’s growth. “One important reason that prompted India to trigger the border dispute this time is its worry over China’s development in recent years.”

The daily said that while both countries were enjoying fast economic growth, China had quickly become the world’s second largest economy, which it claimed had upset India. “New Delhi is deeply concerned with China’s rapid rise, and the provocation at the border reflects India’s worry and attempt to sound out China.”

The editorial called for China to speed up its deployment of troops and strengthen constructions near the border in the disputed Doklam area in the Sikkim sector. It also said that China should take measures to protect the entire 3,500-km border with India.

The Global Times also claimed that “China can engage in a competition with India over economic and military resources deployment in the border area”. It cited road and rail constructions near the borders with India, Nepal and Bhutan as an example of competition with India.