The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex on Tuesday plunged nearly 450 points in morning trade, after closing at a record high the previous session. The National Stock Exchange Nifty, which had also touched an all-time high on Monday, fell below the 9,800 mark briefly to 9,792.05 points.

ITC led the losses in both indices after the Goods and Services Tax Council on Monday hiked the cess on cigarettes.

After opening 299.24 points down, Sensex hit a low of 31,626.44 points as against Monday’s 32,074.78. At 2 pm, it was trading 213 points lower at 31,861.53, while Nifty was 45 points down at 9,870.75.

While ITC’s stocks fell as much as 12% on the Sensex and Nifty, stocks of other cigarette manufacturers, such as Godfrey Phillips India and VST Industries, also dropped by 10% and 5%.

Among other poor performers on the 30-share index were Reliance (-1.94%) and HDFC Bank (-0.06%). On the NSE, Gail India, Reliance Industries and Aurobindo Pharma were the biggest losers.

FMCG firms performed the worst in intra-day trading among sectoral indices. Its 5.6% drop was followed by oil and gas, which was down 0.66%, and consumer durables, which traded 0.4% lower.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer on the Nifty, trading 2.3% up, followed by TCS, Infosys and Wipro. The top gainers on the Sensex were Asian Paints (+1.64%), Dr Reddy’s (+1.42%) and Cipla (+1.2%).