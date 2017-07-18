At least 50 Palestinians and a police officer were injured after riots at the gates of Jerusalem’s Temple Mount on Tuesday. The violence began after metal detectors were installed at the gates of the religious site, which is known to Muslims as the “Noble Sanctuary”.

Protestors pelted stones and petrol bombs at the police and shot fireworks at Israeli forces, The Times of Israel reported.

The metal detectors were installed after three gunmen had opened fire near Temple Mount on Friday. The three militants, as well as two police officers, were killed in the shooting. Following the attack, Israel had closed Temple Mount to visitors, a decision that was criticised by Turkey but praised by the United States.

Police Commissioner of Jerusalem Yoram Halevi said the city was tense but calm on Tuesday morning following night-long agitations. He blamed the Palestinian leadership’s “provocative statements” for the rioting.

On Monday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party had called for a “day of rage” in protest against the new security measures at Temple Mount.

Halevi said that despite the protests, Israel will not withdraw the safety measures. “We are determined to create security after the killing of two police officers,” he said. “While the families are still mourning, we cannot just let this pass.”

Israel opened Temple Mount to worshippers on Sunday, but Muslims upset with the security measures conducted prayers outside its gates for two days, reported the Jerusalem Post. The Muslim religious authority charged with managing Temple Mount has also expressed its anger over metal detectors being installed at the site.