The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Delhi government and the Centre after hearing a petition, which has demanded that the 12% of Goods and Services Tax on sanitary napkins either be quashed or reduced. The Public Interest Litigation also wants adolescent girls to be educated on menstrual hygiene and be provided with free sanitary pads, IANS reported.

The bench also issued notices to the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. It has sought a status report on schemes, if any, that have already been implemented to educate young girls about menstruation.

The next hearing has been scheduled for November 7.

The petition was filed by advocate Setu Niket, who has claimed that a large number of girls aged 10 and above dropped out off schools because they lacked knowledge of menstruation. In her plea, she has accused the government of failing to provide young girls with education on menstruation.

GST on sanitary pads

Sanitary pads have been taxed at 12% since the GST was implemented on July 1.

Earlier in July, a Mumbai-based NGO had approached the Bombay High Court, seeking to have the necessity exempted from the tax slab. The PIL, filed by Shetty Women’s Welfare Foundation, had pointed out that only 12% of menstruating women in India could afford sanitary napkins.

On July 10, the Ministry of Finance had issued a statement, saying that the tax on sanitary napkins before and after the GST was implemented was either “the same or less”.

“Pre-GST, they attracted a concessional excise duty of 6% and 5% VAT,” the ministry said. “The pre-GST estimated total tax incidence on sanitary napkins was 13.68%. Therefore, the 12% GST rate had been provided for sanitary napkins.”