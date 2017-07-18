The Karnataka government has set up a nine-member committee to design a separate state flag and find a way to provide it constitutional validity, The Times of India reported on Tuesday. The panel will be headed by the principal secretary of the department of Kannada and culture, and will comprise bureaucrats and academics, India Today reported.

Currently, only Jammu and Kashmir, under Article 370 of the Constitution, has a flag of its own.

Karnataka has already been using the red-and-yellow flag unofficially during state events, both at government as well as private events of pro-Kannada groups. “The state flag is a recognition of our sentiments, culture, and feelings,” Kannada activist Bhimappa Gadad told News18.

When the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power in Karnataka five years ago, it had rejected the proposal to allow the recognition of a state flag. It had then told the Karnataka High Court that the move would be against the unity and integrity of the nation, NDTV reported.

BJP opposes the move

The BJP accused the Siddaramaiah government of taking this decision keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state scheduled for April 2018. “India is one nation and there cannot be two flags in one country,” former Karnataka chief minister and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda told The Times of India.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied these allegations and asked if there was any provision that prohibited a state from having its own flag. “It has nothing to do with elections,” he said. “If the BJP is opposed to it then can they say openly that they are against a state flag.”