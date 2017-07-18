Five people have died of swine flu and two of leptospirosis in Mumbai since July 1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday. The statement said civic hospitals had registered 250 new cases of H1N1 infections and 23 new cases of leptospirosis in the first 15 days of July, PTI reported.

A vegetable vendor from Kanjurmarg and an electrician from Matunga died of leptospirosis. “Both the deceased had a history of alcohol addiction and had fever, vomiting and muscle pain three-four days before they were admitted to hospital,” a civic official said.

Since January, 14 people have died of swine flu in Mumbai, and 672 cases have been registered, another BMC official said. “The fluctuation in temperature and high moisture content in the air are conducive for the spread of the H1N1 virus,” the civic official said. “Therefore, people are advised to take adequate preventive measures.”

Besides swine flu and leptospirosis, the BMC has registered a high number of cases of other diseases, as well, in the first two weeks of July. The civic body recorded 309 cases of malaria, 544 of gastroenteritis and 28 of dengue.

A civic official warned that a spurt in such viral infections was likely during the dry spell after the monsoon.