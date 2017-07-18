The business wrap: Sensex posts biggest fall of the year, and six other top stories
Other headlines: An agency said Indian banks will need Rs 18,000 crore for bad loans, and the Centre said it can’t give citizens more time to deposit old notes.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Sensex sheds 363 points on heavy selling, Nifty closes 88 points down at 9,827: ITC stocks declined by more than 12% on both indices after the GST Council increased the cess on cigarettes.
- Indian banks will need Rs 18,000 crore for bad loans of 12 companies: Banks must keep aside funds that amount to at least 50% of the bad loans of each company.
- Giving more time to deposit old notes will defeat the purpose of demonetisation, Centre tells SC: The government said opening a new window would give black money hoarders ‘sufficient time’ to come up with an excuse for not having submitted the bills.
- Delhi and central governments get notices after petition seeks lower or no GST on sanitary napkins: The High Court has asked for a report on the schemes, if any, that have already been implemented to educate young girls about menstruation.
- CBI court says 21 accounts held by Vijay Mallya, associates to be attached in IDBI loan default case: The CBI believes that the bank’s officials committed many mistakes while sanctioning and disbursing the loan of Rs 1,300 crore to Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines.
- Netflix stocks jump over 10% as company reports surge in subscribers in second quarter: This is the first time Netflix has recorded more subscription outside the US – more than 4 million customers are international viewers.
- Air India to offer buyouts to over a third of its 40,000 employees: The state-owned airline had also put fleet expansion on hold, an official said.