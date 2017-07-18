In photos: India, US and Japan showcase their naval might at the Malabar 2017 war games
The exercise was conducted at a time when China has been increasing its presence in the India Ocean.
Malabar 2017, the trilateral naval war games involving India, Japan and the United States, concluded on Tuesday with a massive show of military might. Representatives of the three navies pledged to cooperate on common maritime challenges as well as on ways to improve maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.
Two submarines, 95 aircraft and 16 ships participated in the five-day exercise in the Bay of Bengal, officials said. “The three countries are bound together by shared values and interests and are committed to the principles of democracy and a rules-based global order,” US Congressman Joaquin Castro said.
Here’s how the war games looked:
Observers said the naval cooperation exercise will keep China on edge as Beijing has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean.