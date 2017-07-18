Malabar 2017, the trilateral naval war games involving India, Japan and the United States, concluded on Tuesday with a massive show of military might. Representatives of the three navies pledged to cooperate on common maritime challenges as well as on ways to improve maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Two submarines, 95 aircraft and 16 ships participated in the five-day exercise in the Bay of Bengal, officials said. “The three countries are bound together by shared values and interests and are committed to the principles of democracy and a rules-based global order,” US Congressman Joaquin Castro said.

Here’s how the war games looked:

USS Nimitz, INS Vikramaditya and Japan's Izumo during the trilateral Malabar naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal (Photo credit: IANS)

Observers said the naval cooperation exercise will keep China on edge as Beijing has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean.

An aerial view of the Malabar 2017 war games under way (Photo credit: PTI)

MIG-29K Fulcrums fly over USS Nimitz during the Malabar exercise. (Photo credit: US Pacific Fleet)

The 21st edition of the Malabar exercise will improve the capability of the navies to deal with 21st century challenges, an official said. (Photo credit: PTI)

Ships from Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and the US Navy sail in formation in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo credit: US Navy)

The three naval carriers in formation (Photo credit: Indian Navy)