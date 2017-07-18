The Lahore High Court on Tuesday lifted the ban on Indian television shows being aired in Pakistan, reported Dawn.

On October 19, 2016, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority had issued a notification imposing a blanket ban on all Indian content. The decision was made after the attack on an Indian Army base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector in September 2016, which had soured relations between the two countries.

M/s Leo Communications had filed a petition in the court claiming that it was beyond the authority of both Pemra and the Constitution to impose such a restriction. The broadcaster also accused the government of indulging in “selective patriotism” by allowing Indian movies to be screened in Pakistani theatres, but not Indian shows on television.

Pemra had lifted the ban on Indian films in February, 2017.

Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Mansoor Ali Shah said there was no need for a complete ban on Indian content. However, he clarified that objectionable or “anti-Pakistan content” could be censored. “The world has become a global village,” he said, adding that the government had no objections to Indian content being aired in the country.