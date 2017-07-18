United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the already staggering Obamacare system will need to fail first before the Republicans can think of replacing the legislation. Trump has often said that the national medical insurance scheme of the Obama administration will die a natural death due to spiraling costs and loss of support from insurers.

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. He also blamed Democrats and a few Republicans for failing to work on the legislation.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans,” Trump said in another tweet. “Most Republicans were loyal, terrific and worked really hard. We will return!”

His comments came a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would have to wait on replacing Obamacare and instead move ahead with a clean repeal bill, MailOnline reported. The plan to replace the law had failed to win enough Republican support on Monday.

“Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” McConnell had said in a statement. The party leadership was short of the required votes to take the legislation forward after two Republican senators had announced their opposition to the Republican Health Care Bill.

“Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now and work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Democrats will join in!” Trump had tweeted on Monday.

