An Army jawan succumbed to injuries he sustained during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam village in Anantnag district, ANI reported on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Army said it had retaliated to unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side in Naushera.

“The soldier was killed after being hit by a sniper fire from the Pakistani side of the Line of Control,” The Times of India quoted an official as saying.

On July 17, a soldier and a six-year-old girl died in crossfire in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch. An Indian Army official had said that Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General AK Bhatt had spoken to his Pakistani counterpart, Sahir Shamshad Mirza, about the frequent alleged ceasefire violations on Monday.