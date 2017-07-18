Economic and Political Weekly editor Paranjoy Guha Thakurta on Tuesday stepped down from his position, after differences seem to have emerged with the journal’s management over an article he had co-authored about an Adani group company.

Following the publication of the article, Adani Power sent a legal notice to the Economic and Political Weekly, which the organisation replied to. Both of those documents were earlier also available on the publication’s website but they seem to have been taken down, as also the contentious article.

“I have indeed resigned as editor of EPW,” Thakurta told Scroll.in, adding that he has stepped down with immediate effect. “I look forward to spending more time in Delhi with my family. The last 15 months that I have held this position have been a very rewarding period. I’ve learnt a lot. It has been my honour and privilege to have been editor of such a prestigious publication.”

Guha Thakurta would not comment on the reason for his resignation.

Guha Thakurta took over as editor in April 2016 after he was appointed to the position by the Sameeksha Trust, the charitable organisation that publishes the reputed academic weekly. Guha Thakurta’s appointment came after the previous editor, C Rammanohar Reddy, stepped down in the aftermath of disagreements with the board of the Sameeksha Trust earlier in 2016. Reddy is now Scroll.in’s Readers’ Editor.

Historian Ramachandra Guha, who has written for and about the journal in the past, said that he did not have any details about why Thakurta had resigned or what had transpired, but did want to commend him for his journalistic work. “I have known Paranjoy for 43 years and I know no one in the profession with as much courage and integrity, with no party affiliation, no axe to grind,” Guha said. “He is truly independent, a mentor to a great many others as well as an asset and tribute to the profession. He is exemplifies the best values of Indian media.”