A new £10 note featuring an image of author Jane Austen was unveiled in Winchester, England, on Tuesday on her 200th death anniversary, The Guardian reported. The quote “I declare, after all, there is no enjoyment like reading!” from her novel Pride and Prejudice also features on the bill, along with an image of one of her most popular characters, Elizabeth Bennet.

The Sense and Sensibility and Emma author had died on July 18, 1817.

The Bank of England unveiled the new note at Austen’s resting place, Winchester Cathedral. “The new tenner will recognise her universal appeal and enduring contribution to English literature,” said Winchester Cathedral, according to The Independent.

The banknote will replace the current £10 note that featured an image of Charles Darwin. A limited edition £2 coin was also released, but its circulation will be limited to Hampshire.

Austen is now the first female writer, but the third author after William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens, to be featured on a banknote.