Nagaland Governor PB Acharya on Tuesday asked the Assembly Speaker to convene a special session on Wednesday to allow Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu to prove his majority in the House, PTI reported. Earlier on Tuesday, the Guwahati High Court had dismissed Liezietsu’s plea seeking a stay on Acharya’s order for a floor test.

The bench had held that the governor could decide on the matter.

On July 15, the High Court had stayed Acharya’s order asking Liezietsu to prove his majority in the Assembly by July 15. The Kohima bench had stayed the direction till Monday.

On July 12, Leizeitsu had turned down Acharya’s order to face a floor test. Leizeitsu had said that the governor did not have a say in the internal affairs of the Naga People’s Front.

Acharya’s order had come after former Chief Minister TR Zeliang claimed that he had the support of 44 of the 59 MLAs in the Naga Assembly.